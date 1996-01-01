3. Vectors
Adding Vectors by Components
3. Vectors Adding Vectors by Components
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the vectors C and D in the image, find the magnitude and direction (measured as a counterclockwise angle from the positive x-axis) of the vector difference C - D. Subtracting one vector from another (e.g. C - D) can be thought of adding the "reverse" of that second C + (- D).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Magnitude: 11.78 m; Direction: 285.2°
B
Magnitude: 16.78 m; Direction: 285.2°
C
Magnitude: 16.78 m; Direction: 105.2°
D
Magnitude: 11.78 m; Direction: 105.2°