18. Waves & Sound
Wave Interference
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two radio speakers are separated by 2.00 m. The speakers are playing a note of wavelength 68.6 cm that spreads evenly in all directions. A drone carrying a microphone orbits one of the speakers at a radius of 2.20 m. Determine all values of d less than or equal to 2.20 m measured from the other speaker for which the microphone will not detect any sound.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.86 m, 1.51m, 1.17 m, 0.83 m, 0.49 m, 0.14 m
B
2.20 m, 1.86 m, 1.17 m, 0.49 m
C
1.51 m, 0.83 m, 0.14 m
D
2.20 m, 1.51 m, 0.83 m, 0.14 m
E
1.86 m, 1.17 m, 0.49 m