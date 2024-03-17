Some students are trying to build a self-powered roller coaster. The idea is to drop a cart from rest down into a looped path. The cart is to maintain contact with the looped path throughout its motion along the loop. The minimum height dropped from which this can happen is found to be H = 2.5R, where R is the radius of the loop. If the cart is instead dropped from a height of 3H, calculate the normal force exerted on the cart by the path at the top of the loop and on the horizontal portion of the path after leaving the loop. (Ignore friction)