In a laboratory, a rectangular loop of wire (of length 2.5 m and width 2.0 m) is dropped through a region where a uniform magnetic field of 0.6 T is present above a certain level and zero below it, as shown in the figure below. The wire has a mass density of 7.8 × 103 kg/m3, a resistivity of 1.5 × 10-8 Ω⋅m, and a cross-sectional diameter of 0.0030 meters. Given that the gravitational acceleration is 9.8 m/s2, calculate the terminal velocity v T of the loop.