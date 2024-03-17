A young astrophysicist is studying the atmosphere of a newly discovered gas giant planet and is interested in creating a model of acetylene gas. Acetylene consists of two carbon (C) atoms and two hydrogen (H) atoms, as shown below. The C–C and H–C bonds can be considered to be ideal springs with unknown spring constants k C-C and k H-C , respectively. The symmetric stretch frequency of the carbon-carbon bond in acetylene is measured to be 9.94 x 1013 Hz. If the atomic masses of carbon and hydrogen are known to be m C = 12.0 amu and m H = 1.0 amu, respectively, calculate the effective spring constant of the carbon-carbon bond in acetylene.