13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Energy of Rolling Motion
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 15 kg flywheel has the shape of a solid disk with a radius of 8.00 cm. Determine the amount of steady torque required to accelerate the flywheel from rest to the engine rotational speed of 3600 rev/min within 3.2 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
57.9 N•m
B
056640 N•m
C
54.0N•m
D
5.65 N•m
E
516 N•m