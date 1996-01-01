3. Vectors
Adding Vectors by Components
3. Vectors Adding Vectors by Components
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Jack and Joy are business partners. Joy resides 80 km south and 60 m west of Jack's residence. Jack drives 42 km south, then 12 km east, and finally 22 km south, arriving at the meeting point. Joy uses a helicopter to arrive at the meeting point. Determine Joy's displacement vector. Express your answer using i) components where +x-axis points east and +y-axis points north. ii) using magnitude and direction.
Jack and Joy are business partners. Joy resides 80 km south and 60 m west of Jack's residence. Jack drives 42 km south, then 12 km east, and finally 22 km south, arriving at the meeting point. Joy uses a helicopter to arrive at the meeting point. Determine Joy's displacement vector. Express your answer using i) components where +x-axis points east and +y-axis points north. ii) using magnitude and direction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) (12.06i + 16j) km
ii) 20.0 km, 53° north of east
ii) 20.0 km, 53° north of east
B
i) (72i + 16j) km
ii) 73.8 km, 12.5° north of east
ii) 73.8 km, 12.5° north of east
C
i) (72i + 16j) km
ii) 73.8 km, 77.5° north of east
ii) 73.8 km, 77.5° north of east
D
i) (12.06i + 16j) km
ii) 73.8 km, 37° north of east
ii) 73.8 km, 37° north of east