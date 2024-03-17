11. Momentum & Impulse
Intro to Impulse
11. Momentum & Impulse Intro to Impulse
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 110-kg linebacker is sprinting at a speed of 2.5 m/s towards the south. He is brought to a halt by a head-on collision with an offensive lineman moving directly towards him due north. Determine the impulse experienced by the offensive lineman during the tackle.
