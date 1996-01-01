21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bio sauna operates at a temperature of 55˚C with an average relative humidity of 65%. The vapor pressure of water at 55.0°C is 1.78 × 104 Pa. Calculate the partial pressure of water vapor inside the sauna. Relative humidity is the ratio of water vapor partial pressure in air to the vapor pressure of water at the same temperature.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.62 × 104 Pa
B
0.93 × 104 Pa
C
1.16 × 104 Pa
D
1.78 × 104 Pa