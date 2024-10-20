A conducting loop carries a steady, counterclockwise current I. The loop consists of two half-circles connected by vertical, equal-length straight sections, forming a horizontal loop. The radius of the right half-circle is R A (smaller radius) and the radius of the left half-circle is R B (larger radius).

(i) Find the magnitude and direction of the magnetic field at the center point P of the loop. (ii) Calculate the magnetic dipole moment of the loop.



