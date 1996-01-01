9. Work & Energy
Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy
9. Work & Energy Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A car's engine has a variable power output. The net force on the car follows the relation Fy = ky4, where k is a proportionality constant. Determine the work done on the car when it covers a length y = 0 to y = L.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4kL5
B
4kL3
C
(k/3)L3
D
(k/4)L55
E
5kL5
F
(k/5)L5