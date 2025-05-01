Calculate the total heat required to raise the temperature of 1 kg of ice at -10°C to steam at 110°C. Assume specific heat of ice = 2.1 J/g°C, specific heat of water = 4.18 J/g°C, specific heat of steam = 2.0 J/g°C, latent heat of fusion = 334 kJ/kg, and latent heat of vaporization = 2260 kJ/kg.