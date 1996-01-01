11. Momentum & Impulse
Types of Collisions
11. Momentum & Impulse Types of Collisions
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
During an experiment, a physicist uses a firecracker to break out a cube. The cube is placed on a rough horizontal floor. When the explosion happens, the cube is broken into two pieces. The first piece of mass M1 moves on the table 65 cm before coming to rest while the second piece of mass M2 moves a distance d. Find the distance d if M1 = 5 M2. Consider that the coefficient of kinetic friction for both pieces is the same.
During an experiment, a physicist uses a firecracker to break out a cube. The cube is placed on a rough horizontal floor. When the explosion happens, the cube is broken into two pieces. The first piece of mass M1 moves on the table 65 cm before coming to rest while the second piece of mass M2 moves a distance d. Find the distance d if M1 = 5 M2. Consider that the coefficient of kinetic friction for both pieces is the same.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.3 m
B
6.5 m
C
9.5 m
D
16.5 m