7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems Kinetic Friction
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sphere of radius 2.5 cm is dropped with an initial speed of v in sunflower oil at room temperature (ηoil = 45.4 × 10-3 Pa•s, ρ=916 kg/m3). Determine the minimum speed of the sphere at which the sphere will encounter quadratic drag.
A sphere of radius 2.5 cm is dropped with an initial speed of v in sunflower oil at room temperature (ηoil = 45.4 × 10-3 Pa•s, ρ=916 kg/m3). Determine the minimum speed of the sphere at which the sphere will encounter quadratic drag.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.83 m/s
B
0.99 m/s
C
1.66 m/s
D
1.98 m/s