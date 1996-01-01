A team of researchers is studying collisions on a (frictionless) frozen pond. Two volunteers, Joy and Glad perform the demonstration. Joy of mass 62.0 kg stands still. Glad of mass 52.0 kg slides towards Joy at a velocity of 11.5 m/s to perform a collision. After the collision, Glad is moving at 7.00 m/s directed at 42.4° from her initial direction. Determine the magnitude and direction of Joy's velocity following the collision.