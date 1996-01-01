11. Momentum & Impulse
11. Momentum & Impulse Completely Inelastic Collisions
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A team of researchers is studying collisions on a (frictionless) frozen pond. Two volunteers, Joy and Glad perform the demonstration. Joy of mass 62.0 kg stands still. Glad of mass 52.0 kg slides towards Joy at a velocity of 11.5 m/s to perform a collision. After the collision, Glad is moving at 7.00 m/s directed at 42.4° from her initial direction. Determine the magnitude and direction of Joy's velocity following the collision.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
v = 6.62 m/s; θ = -59.1° from the initial direction of Glad
B
v = 9.26 m/s; θ = -59.1° from the initial direction of Glad
C
v = 7.14m/s; θ = -37.4° from the initial direction of Glad
D
v = 6.62 m/s; θ = -36.7° from the initial direction of Glad
E
v = 10.0 m/s; θ = -37.4° from the initial direction of Glad
F
v = 9.26 m/s; θ = -36.7° from the initial direction of Glad