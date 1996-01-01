25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
25. Electric Potential Electric Potential
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
During an experiment, a group of students placed a negatively charged particle -q at x,y = 0,-2. A second negatively charged -Q particle is placed at x,y = -2,0. Make a sketch showing the locations of the charges.
During an experiment, a group of students placed a negatively charged particle -q at x,y = 0,-2. A second negatively charged -Q particle is placed at x,y = -2,0. Make a sketch showing the locations of the charges.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D