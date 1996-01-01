In an orchard, the trees are planted in a hexagonal pattern for optimal spacing. Tree 1 is located at coordinates (0, 0, 0), Tree 2 at (8.4 m, 5.6 m, 0), and Tree 3 at (3.7 m, 7.9 m, 2.3 m). Calculate the angle between two vectors: one connecting Tree 1 to Tree 2, and the other linking Tree 1 to Tree 3.