7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Systems of Objects with Friction
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 2.0 kg book is on top of a 3.0 kg book placed on the floor. If the acceleration of the 3.0 kg book is a = 1.2 m/s2, what is the required minimum coefficient of friction μ between the books for the book on top to not slide off? (Assume μ = μs = μk)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.082
B
0.12
C
0.18
D
1.2