32. Electromagnetic Waves
What is an Electromagnetic Wave?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circular loop of radius 20.0 cm is inserted into a magnetic field directed into the page. Initially, the magnetic field has a magnitude of 0.850 T. The rate of decrease of the magnetic field is -0.0400 T/s. Considering the resistance of the ring as 5.00 Ω, find the current through it.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.00 × 10-3 A
B
5.03 × 10-3 A
C
1.50 × 10-3 A
D
1.01 × 10-3 A