36. Special Relativity
Consequences of Relativity
If a hypothetical particle, tepton has a total energy of 3.0 GeV, calculate the speed (v) of the tepton (m = 9.11 x 10-31 kg) in terms of the speed of light (c). Solve using the concepts of relativity.
A
v = 1.0c
B
v = 0.51c
C
v = 0.77c
D
v = 0.86c