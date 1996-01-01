25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
25. Electric Potential Electric Potential
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two equal giant sheets of metal are placed parallel to each other with a separation of 54 mm. The sheets are charged by induction, charging them with opposites charges to a charge density of magnitude 20.2 nC/m2. The separation of the sheets is tripled while the charge density is kept the same. Determine the change in the electric field and the potential difference between the plates.
Two equal giant sheets of metal are placed parallel to each other with a separation of 54 mm. The sheets are charged by induction, charging them with opposites charges to a charge density of magnitude 20.2 nC/m2. The separation of the sheets is tripled while the charge density is kept the same. Determine the change in the electric field and the potential difference between the plates.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The electric field remains the same while the potential difference is tripled
B
Both the electric field and the potential difference remain the same
C
The electric field is tripled while the potential difference remains the same
D
The electric field remains the same while the potential difference becomes a third