7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Systems of Objects with Friction
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two wooden blocks are connected using an inelastic wire. The blocks are placed on a horizontal floor. The mass of block P is mP while block Q has a mass mQ. You pull the blocks to the left using a horizontal force F, giving the blocks a constant velocity. The coefficient of kinetic friction between both blocks and the surface is μk. Determine the tension in the wire connecting the blocks in terms of mP, mQ, and μk with the help of one or more free-body diagrams.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
F = (mP - mQ)μkg
B
F = μkmPg
C
F = (mP + mQ)μkg
D
F = (mQ - mP)μkg
E
F = μkmQg