A camera flash unit uses a 150 µF parallel-plate capacitor without any dielectric between the plates. The two parallel plates are 3.00 mm apart, and the electric field between them is 6.00 × 104 V/m. i) Determine the maximum charge Q max on the capacitor. ii) Suppose that the volume between the capacitor plates is totally filled with teflon dielectric with K = 2.1. If the electric field between the plates remains constant at 6.00 × 104 V/m, calculate the maximum charge Q max,new on the capacitor.