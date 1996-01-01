26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Intro To Dielectrics
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A camera flash unit uses a 150 µF parallel-plate capacitor without any dielectric between the plates. The two parallel plates are 3.00 mm apart, and the electric field between them is 6.00 × 104 V/m. i) Determine the maximum charge Qmax on the capacitor. ii) Suppose that the volume between the capacitor plates is totally filled with teflon dielectric with K = 2.1. If the electric field between the plates remains constant at 6.00 × 104 V/m, calculate the maximum charge Qmax,new on the capacitor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) Qmax = 1.28 × 10-2 C;
ii) Qmax,new = 2.70 × 10-2 C
B
i) Qmax = 2.70 × 10-2 C;
ii) Qmax,new = 2.70 × 10-2 C
C
i) Qmax = 2.70 × 10-2 C;
ii) Qmax,new = 5.67 × 10-2 C
D
i) Qmax = 5.67 × 10-2 C;
ii) Qmax,new = 1.28 × 10-2 C
