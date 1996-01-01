18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
18. Waves & Sound Standing Waves
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A string, fixed at its ends, oscillates according to the equation y(x,t) = (3 cm) sin [(π rad/cm) x]sin[(200π rad/s)t]. What is the speed of the two traveling waves that form this standing wave pattern?
A string, fixed at its ends, oscillates according to the equation y(x,t) = (3 cm) sin [(π rad/cm) x]sin[(200π rad/s)t]. What is the speed of the two traveling waves that form this standing wave pattern?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
v = 200 cm/s
B
v = 200π cm/s
C
v = 600π cm/s
D
v = 200π2 cm/s