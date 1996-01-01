8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Centripetal Forces
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 70 kg person is riding a Ferris wheel with a radius of 40.0 m and a tangential speed of 6.0 m/s. Calculate the normal force exerted on the passenger at the bottom.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
649.0 N
B
749.0 N
C
849.0 N
D
949.0 N