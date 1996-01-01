11. Momentum & Impulse
Types of Collisions
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Moving directly at one another, two hydrogen-like atoms collide head-on. Following the collision, both atoms cease their motion entirely. Each atom then emits a photon with a wavelength of 102.6 nm( corresponds to a 3 -> 1). What was the initial speed of each atom before they collided?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
43600 m/s
B
48100 m/s
C
51300 m/s
D
53700 m/s