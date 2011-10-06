Calculate the O 2 molecule's linear speed for l = 2 rotation level if the rotational energy of the O 2 molecule is related to angular speed by the relation E = (1/2)•I•w2. Consider the rotational energy of the O 2 molecule as 1.075 meV with a moment of inertia of 1.94 × 10-46 kg•m2 about an axis passing through the center of mass and perpendicular to the line joining the two oxygen atoms.