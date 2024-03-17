11. Momentum & Impulse
Completely Inelastic Collisions
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the speed of a 145-g tennis ball after collision when it travels at 29.0 m/s and collides with a stationary 5.26-kg cart on wheels, allowing it to roll without significant friction. After hitting the cart, the tennis ball rebounds directly backward, while the cart rolls forward at 1.11 m/s.
