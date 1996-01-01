2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Catch/Overtake Problems
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A van of Swift (a company that delivers packages) was initially parked at Cornelia Street. Then, it starts moving with an acceleration of 3.2 m/s2. At the instant it has started moving, a van of its competitor, Thunder, traveling with a constant speed of 22.0 m/s, overtakes and passes the van of Swift. What is the speed of the van of Swift when it overtakes the van of Thunder?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
40 m/s
B
42 m/s
C
43 m/s
D
44 m/s