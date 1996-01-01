15. Rotational Equilibrium
Beam / Shelf Against a Wall
15. Rotational Equilibrium Beam / Shelf Against a Wall
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A traffic light of mass 3 kg hangs from the right end of a nonuniform bar as shown in the image. The non-uniform bar is 7 m long and has a mass of 10 kg. The center of gravity of the bar is 4.00 m from its left end. The bar is held by a frictionless pivot at its left end and a light cord at a distance of 2.00 m from the pivot. The light cord is perpendicular to the bar. In its equilibrium position, the bar makes an angle of 30.0° below the horizontal. Determine i) the tension (T) in the cord as well as ii) the force (P) exerted by the pivot on the bar. A free-body diagram of the bar will be very helpful.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) T = 26.4 N ;
P = -(13.2 Î ) N + (104.6 ĵ ) N
B
i) T = 26.4 N ;
P = (13.2 Î ) N - (104.6 ĵ ) N
C
i) T = 259.1 N ;
P = - (129.6 Î ) N - (96.8 ĵ ) N
D
i) T = 259.1 N ;
P = (129.6 Î ) N - (96.8 ĵ ) N
