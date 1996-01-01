24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Flux
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A planar square surface with an area of 0.300 m2 is immersed in a uniform electric field of magnitude 20 N/C. The normal to the square surface forms an angle of φ = 45° with the electric field. i) Calculate the electric flux (ΦE) through the surface. ii) Why is the electric flux independent of the geometrical shape of the surface?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) ΦE = 4.24 N•m2/C
ii) Because the electric field is constant at all points of the surface
B
i) ΦE = 4.24 N•m2/C
ii) Because the electric field and the angle φ are constant at all points of the surface
C
i) ΦE = 6.00 N•m2/C
ii) Because the electric field is constant at all points of the surface
D
i) ΦE = 6.00 N•m2/C
ii) Because the electric field and the angle φ are constant at all points of the surface
