25. Electric Potential
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A charged particle lies at the origin of a xy plane. The electric field magnitude at point p from the origin is 27.4 V/m while the electric potential is 14.1 V. What is the direction of the electric field at point p? Take the electric potential to be zero at infinity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Away from the origin
B
Toward the origin
C
To the left
D
To the right