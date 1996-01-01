35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
35. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
136PRACTICE PROBLEM
An argon ion laser delivers laser beam output at a wavelength of 488 nm and a power of 2.0 W. Calculate the number of photons emitted per second by this laser.
An argon ion laser delivers laser beam output at a wavelength of 488 nm and a power of 2.0 W. Calculate the number of photons emitted per second by this laser.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.41 × 1016 photons/s
B
1.08 × 1017 photons/s
C
1.23 × 1018 photons/s
D
4.90 × 1018 photons/s