30. Induction and Inductance
Motional EMF
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a 25-cm-long zero-resistance metal rod that moves horizontally on frictionless, zero-resistance parallel rails at a constant speed of 12 m/s within a 0.15 T uniform magnetic field, as shown below. The rails are connected by a conducting path that has a resistance of 1.5Ω. Determine the force required to maintain the rod's speed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.1×10-2 N
B
6.0×10-3 N
C
8.0×10-2 N
D
9.0×10-3 N