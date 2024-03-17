8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Banked Curves
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
When a vehicle navigates a banked circular track 146 m in diameter at a uniform speed, what are the vehicle's coordinates (x and y) at this time? Given that its motion is represented in a coordinate system with its origin at the circle's center. At a given instant, the vehicle's horizontal acceleration is calculated as (-16.7 î - 24.2 ĵ) m/s2.
