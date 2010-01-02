32. Electromagnetic Waves
Energy Carried by Electromagnetic Waves
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
For an electromagnetic wave at a particular location, the electric field is represented as E = (100 i + 200 j - 50k) V/m, while the magnetic field is denoted as B = (5.2 i - 8.3 j - b k)T at the same instance. Determine the Poynting vector at this particular moment.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
- (6.6 × 106)i + (2.1 × 106)j - (2.4 × 106)kˆ W/m2
B
- (3.9 × 109)i + (1.6 × 109)j - (1.5 × 109)kˆ W/m2
C
- (6.2 × 10-3)i + (2.5 × 10-3)j - (2.4 × 10-3)kˆ W/m2
D
- (6.2 × 10-6)i + (2.1 × 10-6)j - (2.3 × 10-6)kˆ W/m2