20. Heat and Temperature
Heat Transfer
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1.20 cm chromium cube (emissivity = 0.28) is used for heating. It is enclosed in a container that is nearly a vacuum, whose walls have a temperature of 283.0 K. Determine the rate of power supply to the cube that will keep it at a temperature of 811 K. Assume conduction by supports is negligible.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.974 W
B
7.24 nW
C
487 W
D
5.85 W