A student constructs a full-wave bridge rectifier circuit powered by a 110-V rms 60-Hz AC source. The circuit includes a load resistance of 10 kΩ and uses a smoothing capacitor of 47 µF. (i) Approximate the average output current. (ii) What would be the approximate average current if a 0.20 µF capacitor was used instead? [Hint: Ignore the voltage drops across the diodes.]