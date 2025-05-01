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27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Kirchhoff's Junction Rule
27. Resistors & DC Circuits

Kirchhoff's Junction Rule: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
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Problem 11Multiple Choice

A resistor with a resistance of 10 ohms has a current of 2 A flowing through it. What is the voltage across the resistor?