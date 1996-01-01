9. Work & Energy
Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy
9. Work & Energy Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A proton of mass 1.6726 × 10-27 kg and a deuteron of mass 3.34364 × 10-27 kg have the same amount of kinetic energy. Find the speed of the proton (vp) in terms of the speed of the deuteron (vd).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
vp = √2 vd
B
vp = √3 vd
C
vp = 2 vd
D
vp = 3 vd