In a circuit, a switch has remained in position P for a long time, establishing a steady current I 0 = V/R through resistor R. At t = 0, the switch is suddenly moved to position Q, causing the current to decay through a much larger resistor R L (R L >> R), according to I = I 0 e-t/τ. Determine the maximum EMF ε max induced in the inductor during this transition if R L = 80R and V = 140 V.