In an experiment concerned with interference patterns using three equally spaced slits, light with a wavelength of 600 nm is used. Given that the slits are d = 400 nm apart from one another, calculate the angular position of the first secondary maximum (next to the central maximum) observed on the screen. Assume that the intensity is given by I = I 0 (1+2 cos δ)2/9 where δ = 2⋅π⋅d⋅sin(θ)/λ is the phase difference between adjacent slits and I 0 is the maximum intensity.







