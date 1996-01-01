18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two sinusoidal waves traveling in opposite directions along a string interfere and produce a standing wave pattern. The pattern is described by the equation y(x,t) = 3 sin(π x)sin(50π t) where x and y are in cm and t is in seconds. What is the wavelength of each of the two traveling waves?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
λ = 2 cm
B
λ = 3 cm
C
λ = π cm
D
λ = 50π cm