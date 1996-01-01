9. Work & Energy
Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy
9. Work & Energy Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The engine of a passenger vehicle generates a maximum power of 200 hp. At one instance, it is loaded to a total mass of 4500 kg. Engine and transmission losses dissipate 25% of the power generated by the engine, while 75% is successfully transferred to the drive wheels. Using a mass distribution where the drive wheels bear 60% of the loaded vehicle mass, determine the time the vehicle takes to attain maximum power output. Assume the vehicle accelerates at amax on a surface with a static friction coefficient, μₛ = 1.12.
The engine of a passenger vehicle generates a maximum power of 200 hp. At one instance, it is loaded to a total mass of 4500 kg. Engine and transmission losses dissipate 25% of the power generated by the engine, while 75% is successfully transferred to the drive wheels. Using a mass distribution where the drive wheels bear 60% of the loaded vehicle mass, determine the time the vehicle takes to attain maximum power output. Assume the vehicle accelerates at amax on a surface with a static friction coefficient, μₛ = 1.12.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.642 s
B
3.77 s
C
2.26 s
D
3.02 s