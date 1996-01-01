17. Periodic Motion
Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion
17. Periodic Motion Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A particle executes simple harmonic motion with an amplitude of 25 cm. As the particle passes through the equilibrium point, its speed is 5 cm/s. Calculate the maximum acceleration of the particle.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.01 m/s2
B
0.2 m/s2
C
5 m/s2
D
100 m/s2