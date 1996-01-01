2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The figure below depicts a velocity-time graph for the motion of a truck. Determine the average acceleration of the truck between i) t = 5.0 s and 30 s ii) t = 0.0 s and t = 25 s.
The figure below depicts a velocity-time graph for the motion of a truck. Determine the average acceleration of the truck between i) t = 5.0 s and 30 s ii) t = 0.0 s and t = 25 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 1.5 m/s2 ii) -0.1 m/s2
B
i) 1.5 m/s2 ii) -0.4 m/s2
C
i) 0.4 m/s2 ii) -0.1 m/s2
D
i) 0.3 m/s2 ii) -0.4 m/s2