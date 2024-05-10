A 90-kg woman steps onto an aluminum rod with a radius of 𝑅=20 cm and a length 𝐿, which stands firmly on a concrete floor. The aluminum atoms in the rod are normally 2.5 × 10-10 meters apart. By what distance must this interatomic spacing change to produce the normal force required to support the woman? The Young's modulus 𝐸 for aluminum is ﻿ 70 × 1 0 9 N / m 2 70 \times 10^{9} \mathrm{~N} / \mathrm{m}^{2} 70×109 N/m2﻿