6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Equilibrium & The Normal Force
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 90-kg woman steps onto an aluminum rod with a radius of 𝑅=20 cm and a length 𝐿, which stands firmly on a concrete floor. The aluminum atoms in the rod are normally 2.5 × 10-10 meters apart. By what distance must this interatomic spacing change to produce the normal force required to support the woman? The Young's modulus 𝐸 for aluminum is 70×109 N/m2
