6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces in 2D
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 130 kg box is placed on a frictionless incline with an angle of 24.0° above the horizontal. The box slides at constant velocity down the incline as you push it. Determine the magnitude of the force you apply if the force is parallel to the incline's surface.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1394 N
B
567 N
C
1164 N
D
518 N