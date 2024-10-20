In a physics lab, a student sets up an experiment where a 1.50-mm-diameter steel wire (density of steel = 7850 kg/m3) is suspended 8.0 cm below a long horizontal wire carrying a current of 50 A. (i) To maintain the steel wire in suspension, what should be the direction and magnitude of the current in the steel wire? (ii) Determine whether the steel wire is in a stable or unstable equilibrium.