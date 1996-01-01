4. 2D Kinematics
4. 2D Kinematics Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Any vector in a two-dimensional coordinate system can be reduced into its components (x and y). At t = 8s, what should the particle's acceleration vector be if its velocity is v = (4tî + (5-t2)ĵ) m/s?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4î - 25ĵ m/s2
B
4î - 16ĵ m/s2
C
8î - 14ĵ m/s2
D
2î - 10ĵ m/s2